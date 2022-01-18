British PM Johnson denies lying about party during lockdown

By Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied his former adviser’s accusation that he had lied to Parliament about a party during the Covid-19 lockdown period, saying no one had told him. had warned that the meeting was against the rules.

Johnson faces the most serious crisis of his term after revelations about meetings during periods of lockdown against Covid-19, when Britons could not say goodbye to relatives and while the queen mourned the death of her husband.

Taken to the country’s top political office to “deliver Brexit”, Johnson won his party’s biggest majority in 30 years, but now faces calls to resign from his opponents and even his own party colleagues.

Asked if he had lied to the public and Parliament, Johnson told reporters: “No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules, that the event in question was something we were going to do, something that wasn’t a work event… I thought I was attending a work event.”

Johnson avoided several questions about a resignation if it turned out he had misled Parliament. But he apologized for mistakes made at the official Downing Street residence.

Johnson also apologized last week to Parliament for attending the party on May 20, 2020 in Downing Street Garden. He stated that he attended for 25 minutes to thank the team.

“I implicitly believed that this was a work event, but in hindsight, I should have sent everyone inside,” Johnson told Parliament on Jan. 12.

But Dominic Cummings, one of the architects of Britain’s departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser who left the government after bitter disagreements in November 2020, said Johnson had agreed to hold the employee get-together over drinks.

Cummings said he and at least one other adviser told Johnson’s principal private secretary (PPS) Martin Reynolds, the official who invited people to the party, that it should not happen.

The alert was sent via email, according to Cummings.

“I told PPS that the invitation broke the rules,” he said. “The idea that the PPS was challenged by the two most senior people in the building, said they would check with the prime minister and did not – is not credible.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat