British woman found dead after tsunami in Tonga | World

Angela Glover, 50, ran an animal protection NGO in the country. The island, which is in the South Pacific, was hit on Saturday (15) by a tsunami after a strong eruption of an underwater volcano.

After the eruption, people of Tonga are isolated from the rest of the world

Ash-covered island of Tonga ‘looks like the surface of the moon’, say residents

Nick Eleini, Glover’s brother, told Reuters news agency that relatives were “broken” by the loss of her, who was the “heart of the family”.

With difficulties in communicating with Tonga, there is still little information about possible deaths and the situation of the place after Saturday’s tsunami.

with Glover, at least three people died as a result of the disaster – the day before, the Peruvian government announced that two women had drowned due to large waves.

Volcano eruption in Tonga causes two deaths in Peru

Two women drowned in northern Peru after large waves resulted in the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, local authorities said on Sunday.

Tsunami warnings were issued in several countries in the Pacific, including Peru, the United States, Chile and Japan, on Saturday (15).

The deaths took place on Naylamp beach, in the Lambayeque region. Since Saturday (15) more than 20 ports in Peru have been completely closed.

“We regret the death of two people, found by members of the San Martin police on Naylamp beach, when the waves were abnormal,” the Peruvian authorities wrote in a note, adding that the beach had been declared “unsuitable for bathers”.

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) reported that, as a result of the volcanic eruption, strong waves were produced on the coast of the department of Ica.

In Tonga, the force of the water caused significant damage but there are still no reports of deaths and injuries.

The Tonga archipelago is located in an area of ​​great seismic activity, the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”due to the collision of tectonic plates.

Map identifies the Pacific Ring of Fire region — Photo: Ciência/G1

