BTC ‘prone’ to repeat Q4 2020 move

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week facing various obstacles but with strong internal support. Could the resistance below $50,000 finally break down?

A nearly three-month correction is frustrating many, but conditions could soon be right for a new attack on opportunistic bears, say a growing number of analysts.

With inflation on the rise and US lawmakers poised to make the Bitcoin mining debate public this week, there are many potential pitfalls.

However, it is starting to look like Bitcoin is at the point where it is capable of producing a classic surprise when most of the mainstream economy least expects it.

Cointelegraph looks at five factors worth paying attention to when charting BTC price action this week.

Bitcoin maintains key weekly closing level

Bitcoin appears decidedly uninterested in dealing with local resistance levels earlier in the week.

After a limited weekend with little unique price action, BTC/USD is placing lower lows on short timeframes, avoiding key zones around $44,000.

With Wall Street closed for a holiday, Monday could prepare to offer more of the same before the markets provide guidance.

Bitcoin, however, managed to close the week at exactly the crucial point identified by trader and analyst Rekt Capital as useful in helping with the bullish momentum.

“A weekly close above ~$43,100 (black) would be a good confirmation signal for BTC to continue higher from here,” he wrote it on Sunday, displaying a price chart.

“By turning black into weekly support, $BTC would confirm a re-entry into its ~$43,100 to $51,800 range.”

A subsequent dip took the largest cryptocurrency lower, with $42,337 on Bitstamp on the local floor for Monday at the time of writing.

Also cautiously bullish is popular Crypto trader Ed, who has his eye on a possible repeat of last week’s run above $44,000, something that was later nullified.

“Although it is early, but this feels like the beginning of the continuation of last week’s change. Fingers crossed!” he summed up in part of its latest Twitter update.

Last week, Cointelegraph reported on sentiment favoring an upside breakout as an eventual result of the current stable behavior.

Congress to discuss cryptocurrency mining “cleanup”

The “stage is being set” in more ways than one this week as the topic of inflation returns to haunt US markets and politics.

Amid a fresh barrage of headlines about how inflation is hitting consumers, the highest consumer price index (CPI) in 40 years is already hitting President Joe Biden’s approval ratings.

Controlling the 7% rise in the CPI from a year ago could see the Federal Reserve enact no fewer than four key rate hikes in 2022 alone, Goldman Sachs predicted last week. That, in turn, puts more pressure on already worried consumers.

“The stage is being set in the coming weeks,” argued Pentoshi.

Additionally, this week US lawmakers will discuss the alleged environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining.

With a significant portion of Bitcoin’s hash rate now coming from the US, any hostile policies will be more important than most when it comes to sentiment. A repeat of the exodus from China starting in May 2021 – and its knock-on effect on hash rate and network security – will not be welcomed by anyone.

The hash rate, as Cointelegraph noted, is now back to all-time highs, fully recovered from last year’s events.

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing is due to take place on Thursday and is titled “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains.”

The hearing will be broadcast live on the day.

Bitcoin, “a bonfire covered in gasoline”

Bitcoin’s volatility is hitting multi-year lows – encouraging its acceptance as a major asset, but not something many expect to last.

According to the Bitcoin Volatility Index, which calculates the standard deviation of daily BTC returns over the past 30 and 60 days, Bitcoin is the least volatile since November 2020 at 2.63%.

Current price movements are therefore similar to before BTC/USD entered price discovery after breaking through its all-time high of $20,000 in 2017.

For trader, entrepreneur and investor Bob Loukas, the stage is set for a possible repeat of these events.

“Remember when everyone was carrying BTC options in September/October for the super cycle. Those have likely dropped by more than 80%,” commented he, noting that derivatives traders before the current record $69,000 are likely more than disappointed.

“The volume drop harks back to the consolidation period, likely a similar result period leading up to the Oct 20 move. But think there is still time to work on this BTC range.”

While the “exciting” price movements have yet to appear after the December crash, however, they are now even more likely thanks to the Bitcoin supply becoming increasingly unaffordable.

“With illiquid supply at all-time highs this cycle, Bitcoin is essentially a gasoline-covered bonfire,” argued market commentator Miles Johal.

“The slightest breath of demand will create blazing flames.”

As Cointelegraph reported, BTC is being taken into cold storage outside of speculators’ clutches.

“Silent” interest since early 2021

Amid questions about the absence of retail investors even after a 40% drop in prices, new data shows that the industry has indeed had little interest in Bitcoin for an entire year.

Keeping an eye on new entities appearing on the blockchain, Glassnode analyst TXMC showed how quiet Bitcoin really has been in terms of retail adoption since January 2021.

A look at the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA) of new entities entering the chain reveals that the last big spike ended early in the first quarter of last year.

Since then, despite two new all-time highs, new entity numbers have dropped and returned to the standard rates typically seen after the peaks of bull cycles.

“Bitcoin bull/bear markets have a distinct on-chain activity profile,” TXMC explained on Twitter.

“In terms of activity, the last bull run ended in January 2021. It’s been quiet ever since.”

The data underscores how the average investor has all but forgotten about Bitcoin, even as it swept new highs and institutional activity remained strong.

Google user interest levels have picked up the trend, with search rates for “Bitcoin” worldwide at previously normal levels in December 2020.

Miners, while far from submerged at current price levels, are also earning less revenue from transaction fees than at any time since late 2020 – just 1.08%.

“This is an indicator that retail is not yet in… Although the price is very similar to early 2021 When will retail come?” He asked Twitter-based on-chain analyst Blockwise this weekend, presenting more data from Glassnode.

Be afraid, “extreme” fear

Bitcoin’s New Year’s “extreme fear” continues – and if on-chain behavior is anything to go by, it should remain the dominant force of sentiment.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures market sentiment through a package of factors to gauge how traders are likely to act at a given price, things rarely look bleaker.

Since late December, the index has characterized the status quo as “extreme fear” and, so far, no price changes have managed to change it.

The same is true this week, with Fear & Greed at 21/100 – well within the “extreme fear” range.

Likewise, data covering BTC profit or loss shows shyness among traders, with very little profit to be seen.

This behavior is common during price drops and was seen last year during the summer when the BTC/USD pair dropped and bottomed around $30,000.

“This is the true Fear and Greed Index”, commented the popular On-Chain College Twitter account, showing the data, which comes from Glassnode’s realized profit/loss ratio.

