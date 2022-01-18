Buenos Aires breaks new record and has the hottest night in history

The city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, recorded a new heat record this weekend. After the thermal sensation approached 42°C on Friday (14), the following night it reached 30°C in Argentine thermometers, according to the SNM (National Meteorological Service), reaching the highest minimum temperature since records of temperature measurement.

“The city experiences the hottest night since 1906”, published the SMN on social media, referring to the year in which official temperature records began to be made, 116 years ago. That year, the highest minimum temperature reached 29.1 °C.

To the relief of the “hermanos”, the temperature remained stable during the day in the capital, with a quick and relieving rain to cool off. However, around 90,000 people were left without electricity because of the weather, according to the Argentine newspaper. Clárin.

As found out the UOL on Friday (14), the city of Mar del Plata, also in Argentina, registered 41 °C. Beaches were crowded and traders did not stop raising prices for simple products, such as umbrellas and popsicles.

forest fires

On Thursday (12), 27 fires were registered in Mar del Plata, most of them wildfires of varying intensity, spread across different areas of General Pueyrredon.

The biggest outbreaks occurred in the Autódromo neighborhood and in the area of ​​the Chapadmalal Station. The first one took place at the end of Avenida Vértiz in a shed, where firefighters fought for a few hours the flames that spread through a junkyard and several houses in vulnerable conditions located in the area. In addition, ten people had to be evacuated due to smoke inhalation.