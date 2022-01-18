Burnout Syndrome: Therapist highlights that physical exercise is an ally against the disease

In mental health awareness month, White January, one of the diseases that most affected the world population in the Covid-19 pandemic, Burnout Syndrome, is among the main alerts of doctors. Also known as burnout syndrome, it has affected thousands of people and has even been classified as an occupational disease since January 1st of this year. More than treatment with drugs and therapy, one of the recipes to help the patient is the recommendation of sports practice.

“The chances are great that the person will feel well again and perceive the alleviation of symptoms. During physical activity, the body also produces endorphin and serotonin, which are neurotransmitters responsible for promoting the feeling of pleasure and well-being”, emphasizes therapist Paola Schiebel, a specialist in Balance Therapy, noting that the disease is usually caused by extreme exhaustion. .

Exercises are an important ally for patients. The specialist, however, explains that there is no list of recommended physical activities.

“One has to do what is most pleasant. The more pleasure a person feels performing that activity, the better. So if she likes to dance, she can take dance lessons or even dance at home. Hiking is also valid. There are numerous options and the important thing is for the person to discover the physical activity that pleases him, because then he will be less likely to give up or stop doing it”, evaluates the therapist.

The rule, according to Paola Schiebel, is to move and get out of inertia to beat Burnout.

“As much as the person doesn’t like or has never practiced physical activity, it’s important that they start today, respecting their body, their rhythm and their limitations, thinking about the final goal that is physical, mental and emotional health. Life is the most precious asset we have and it is our duty to take care of our body, after all, we live in it and it is what allows us to live and have all the experiences in this world”.

The symptoms

The therapist reports that she attended to several people with the syndrome during the proliferation of the new coronavirus. Many were unaware of the disease and its symptoms.

“The patient must be attentive. The symptoms are very similar to those of depression. Therefore, it is important to see a doctor because he is the one who will give the diagnosis”, she says, listing the main symptoms of Burnout such as insomnia, change in appetite, difficulty concentrating, sudden changes in mood, anxiety, excessive tiredness, discouragement , demotivation, headaches and muscle aches, etc.

on the patient’s side

Paola Schiebel feels comfortable talking about it because she has been on the other side as a patient.

“Since I work from home and live alone with my two young children, naturally I am constantly overworked and exhausted. One hour the bill arrives, and mine arrived with a Burnout. I remember that I went to the doctor saying that I wanted to be myself again, because the one who was there was not me. I was losing the will to do the things I liked, losing my joy (I’m very active and excited) I made a tremendous effort to do everyday activities, even to work. I started to feel a lot of headaches and irritability. I also had memory lapses and I even blacked out while driving,” he recalls.

Therapy and medicine too

According to Paola Schiebel, treatment for the syndrome may include the use of antidepressants and therapy.

“By the way, it is highly recommended. When I talk about therapy, I also include alternative therapies,” recalls the therapist.

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat