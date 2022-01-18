Cáceres terminates contract after not agreeing with Cruzeiro’s new management molds for the season

After some injuries, the side lost space in the team, and with the arrival of the new management, he ended up not agreeing with the new molds and opting for termination.

The passage of Raúl Cáceres for Cruzeiro, after two seasons at the club. The contract, which was valid until December of this year, came to an end and was published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter on Monday afternoon (17). With the termination formalized, the player was free to sign with the America-MG, with whom he already had a worded agreement.

The 29-year-old right-back will compete for position with Patric. Absolute starter since he joined the team, the veteran was the only option for the role since Edward was removed to treat a bone tumor. Cáceres was hired by the Minas Gerais team during the break in competitions due to the Covid-19, in the 2020 season.

Raúl he was the absolute starter of the team during the competition, being left out of some matches due to injury. In the 2021 season, the player’s physical problems became more frequent, thus failing to have a sequence in the main team. When he was in physical condition, he was not being listed by the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg.

The ownership of the position was Romulus. With the arrival of the new team, the management offered a salary reduction which was not accepted on the side. Cáceres did not reappear with the cast, which was scheduled for January 4th, and thus it was decided to terminate the bond.