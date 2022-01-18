Cáceres terminates contract at Cruzeiro and has a clear path to sign with América-MG | football

After almost two years, Raúl Cáceres’ stint at Cruzeiro has officially come to an end. The termination of the contract that was valid until December was published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter, on Monday afternoon.

With the termination formalized, the right-back has a clear path to sign a contract with América-MG, with whom he has agreed in recent days.

At the age of 29, Cáceres will arrive at Coelho to compete for position with Patric. Absolute holder since he arrived at the club, the veteran was the only option for the role since Eduardo was removed from work to treat a bone tumor.

The Paraguayan side was hired by Cruzeiro during the break in competitions due to Covid-19, in 2020. He was the absolute starter of the team for the rest of the season, being out of some Serie B games only due to injury.

Physical problems were a little more frequent in 2021, a season in which Cáceres did not have a sequel. Even when he was available, he was not even listed by Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Rômulo ended up as a starter on the side.