Cade investigates Petrobras for alleged abuse in the fuel market

Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) opened an administrative inquiry to investigate a possible abuse by Petrobras in the fuel market.

The investigation underway at the General Superintendence of the agency was opened on the 12th and investigates possible infractions committed by the company for “abuse of a dominant position”.

The documents used as a basis for opening the investigation mention both the gasoline and diesel pricing policy, as well as the natural gas sector. Among them are studies and news.

“Petrobras’ market power in the natural gas sector, characterized by being a network industry, requires an analysis of each link in the value chain to identify the necessary measures to promote competition in this industry”, says one of the documents. , a 2018 technical note.

According to information from CNN Brasil, the company will be notified this Monday to provide clarification.

To the UOL, Cade stressed that it is not up to him to inspect prices of services and products practiced in the market. “It is up to the municipality to monitor the functioning of the markets to prevent and identify possible anti-competitive practices”, he informed.

