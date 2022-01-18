Cade investigates Petrobras for possible abuses in the fuel market – 01/17/2022 – Market

CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) opened an administrative inquiry against Petrobras to investigate possible abuses in the fuel market.

For the process, documents were used that mention the price policy for gasoline and diesel, as well as natural gas.

The council investigates possible infractions practiced by Petrobras for “abuse of dominant position”. The investigation was opened on Wednesday (12).

Petrobras readjusted fuel prices at refineries last week by up to 8%. Diesel went from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter, while gasoline rose from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter.

“After 77 days without increases, starting tomorrow, Petrobras will make adjustments to its gasoline and diesel sales prices for distributors,” the company said in a statement.

“It is up to the autarchy to monitor the functioning of the markets to prevent and identify possible anti-competitive practices”, said Cade.

Sought, Petrobras had not commented on Cade’s investigation until the publication of this text.

The issue is sensitive, as fuel was one of the great villains of inflation in 2021, which closed the year at 10.06%, according to the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index, official inflation).

In 2021, ethanol was the IPCA item that accumulated the highest increase, 62.23%. Gasoline rose 47.49%; diesel oil, 46.04%.

Prices are also reasons for frequent clashes between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the governors. The president blames state governments for the rise in prices, due to the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel.

On Friday (14), the states decided to unfreeze ICMS on fuels as of January 31, after having approved a 90-day freeze.

“Petrobras’ pricing policy only serves to maintain and increase the oil company’s profits,” said the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), who is coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, when announcing the States’ decision.

Over the weekend, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), used his social media to blame the Senate and governors for high fuel prices. He also said that the heads of state Executives are now demanding solutions for this year’s elections.

The impact of the thawing should reach the consumer as early as next month, and the liter of gasoline at the pump may be R$ 0.027 more expensive in São Paulo, according to Sincopetro (Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives).