Cade investigates Petrobras for ‘possible anti-competitive conduct’ after fuel readjustments

Allan Carvalho/Estadão Content



THE Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), a body linked to the Justice ministry which controls market competition, opened an investigation against the Petrobras to investigate “possible anti-competitive conduct” after the state-owned company announced a new increase in fuel prices. The request was signed by the Chief of Staff of the Presidency, Ana Paula Guimarães, on Wednesday, 12, and accepted by CADE’s Secretary-General. According to the movement of the process, Petrobras has not yet been notified. Searched for by the Young pan, the state-owned company did not respond to questions. In a note, Cade stated that it does not inspect prices and products on the market. “It is up to the municipality to monitor the functioning of the markets to prevent and identify possible anti-competitive practices.”

THE Petrobras announced on Tuesday, 11th, the first readjustment in the prices of Gasoline It’s from diesel in 2022. A liter of gasoline is now sold to distributors at R$3.24, up 4.8%. Already the liter of diesel was R$ 3.61, an increase of 8%. In one year, fuel prices have already risen by almost 80%. In December 2020, a liter of gasoline cost distributors R$ 1.84, a difference of 76% with the value announced last week. The price of a liter of diesel was increased by 78.7%, starting from R$ 2.02 12 months ago. In a statement, the state-owned company stated that the readjustments “are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without risks of shortages” and that they follow international parity, “following up and down variations, at the same time which avoids the immediate pass-through to domestic prices of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events”.

This Monday, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that it intends to guide, in early February, the bill that defines a fixed value of the ICMS — state tax — on fuel, with the report of Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT). In a note, Pacheco informed that the proposal will be submitted to the College of Leaders at the beginning of the work in the Senate. The announcement came a day after the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticizing the Senate for the lack of progress on the measure approved by the deputies last year.

On Saturday, the 15th, the coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), stated that state managers decided to unfreeze the ICMS calculation base for fuels as of February. The measure had been adopted in October 2021 amid debates to reduce fuel prices. In the same month, the House passed a bill that changed the incidence of the tax on prices to a fixed amount with the average of the last two years, but the text did not go through the Senate. Currently, each state defines the value of ICMS on fuels.