Cade will investigate possible abuse by Petrobras in gasoline readjustments

CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, opened this Monday (17) an investigation to investigate possible abuses of the Petrobras in fuel price increases.

The investigation was opened ex officio, without prior denunciation, by the general superintendence of the council based on reports and public documents on price adjustments. The purpose of the investigation is to find out whether or not Petrobras committed abuse of its dominant position in the country’s oil market.

The Brazilian state-owned company must be notified to provide clarifications. The report sought out Petrobras and is awaiting its response.

Recently, the Petrobras was again the target of criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The representative denied that he is responsible for the price of fuel and said he has no control over the readjustment policy.

“Or does someone think I’m the bad guy? Has the price of gasoline and diesel been increased, because I’m the bad guy? First of all, I have no control over it. , he said.

Bolsonaro also said that “the price of fuel has increased worldwide” and asked for the population to understand that he is not guilty. The representative also claimed that the water crisis experienced by the country influenced the price of fuel. “Then the yellow and red flags appear, and the staff blames me. It’s not me who decides the flags, it’s the National Electric Energy Agency, an independent agency created in 1999,” he declared.

High in fuels

Petrobras announced that it will increase the diesel price at refineries by 8% from Wednesday (12), while gasoline sold to distributors will have an average increase of 4.85%. The liter of diesel will go from R$3.34 to R$3.61 and that of gasoline will rise from R$3.09 to R$3.24.

The readjustment is the first after 77 days without an increase. “Starting tomorrow, Petrobras will make adjustments to its gasoline and diesel sales prices for distributors,” the company said in a statement.

The increase occurs at a time when the barrel of Brent oil, taken as a reference for the global value of the fuel, is quoted around R$ 460 (US$ 82 dollars), with an increase of more than 5% only in the first days of January.

With the variation, the state-owned company estimates that the increase will result in an increase of R$ 0.11 in Petrobras’ share of the price, from R$ 2.26 to R$ 2.37 for each liter sold at the pumps. As for diesel, the portion collected by the state-owned company in the value of the service stations will rise from R$ 3.01 to R$ 3.25 for each liter sold, a variation of R$ 0.24 per liter.