Caixa releases amounts from R$ 300 to R$ 1 thousand to millions in January

Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing credit from R$300 to R$1,000 without bureaucracy this January. Millions of Brazilians can apply for the money to settle their personal finances or invest in their businesses.

The two microcredit lines were created last year, but only on December 27 did they become available to the entire population. At first, only those who had a Caixa Tem account could contact, but now it is possible to open new digital savings in the application.

To apply for the loan, it is necessary to update the personal data on the platform and send a selfie photo, in addition to an image of the identity document. The analysis can take up to 10 days to complete.

Cash Has Credit

The first line, the Caixa Tem Pessoas, transfers funds to be used to pay bills and purchases, among other personal purposes. The Caixa Tem Credit for Your Business, as its name implies, is intended to pay suppliers, invest or pay off company expenses.

Both options make it possible to hire values ​​between R$300 and R$1,000, directly through the app. Payment can be made in up to 24 installments, with an interest rate of 3.99% per month.

The installments are debited monthly from the Contractor’s Digital Savings+ account. To learn more about this novelty, access the Caixa Tem app or open your account.