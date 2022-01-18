Can I check my PIS balance? Do you have a number I can call? Clear your doubts about the benefit

In 2022, about 22 million Brazilians receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Salary allowance payments begin in February. [veja calendário abaixo]

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amount, a date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

What is the number to consult the PIS?

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

How to see the PIS balance?

In the above service channels, it will also be possible to check the PIS balance. Remembering that both the GOV.BR portal and the Alô Trabados center, telephone 158, only start to be valid on January 22nd.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

How to see the balance of Pasep?

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;
2 months of work: R$ 200;
3 months of work: R$ 300;
4 months of work: R$ 400;
5 months of work: R$ 500;
6 months of work: R$ 600;
7 months of work: R$ 700;
8 months of work: R$ 800;
9 months of work: R$ 900;
10 months of work: R$ 1000;
11 months of work: R$ 1,100;
12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

