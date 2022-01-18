‘Can you drink after vaccinating’ was the most searched question in Brazil – Nacional

Google listed the most searched terms since the beginning of vaccination (photo: reproduction) “Can I drink after vaccinating?”. Since the beginning of vaccination against COVID-19 in Brazil, no other question has been asked so many times by internet users, who at first were anxious to know about the possible effects of the immunizer. A year has passed since the doses began to be applied, Brazilians are still questioning.

Can you drink after vaccinating? Check Vaccination Questions and Answers

A survey carried out by Google detailed the most performed searches by Internet users. The interest in the topic was so great that the question “can you drink after the vaccine” was 36% more searched for than the second most popular question about the immunizer, “which is the best vaccine”.

The states that most searched for “you can drink after the vaccine” in the last 12 months were Sergipe, Paraba, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Norte.

“Agendamento Vaccina” was the second most searched term about vaccine on Google in the country since January 2021, behind only “vaccination covid”.

Among the questions, of the 100 most searched phrases about the immunizer, 44 were about practical aspects of vaccination*, such as “where to get the vaccine” or “when will I be vaccinated”, and about the rules for getting vaccinated, such as “what comorbidity” and “those who had covid can take the vaccine”.

The rules for taking the immunizing agent also made Brazilians search more for terms such as “street”, “purperas”, “comorbidity” and “immunosuppressed”.

In 2021, consultations for “comorbidity” grew +730% compared to 2020, while consultations for “purperas” rose 65%. On the other hand, searches for “address” grew 36% and those for “immunosuppressed”, 33%.

According to the survey, among the most searched terms about vaccine, the most frequent categories were scheduling, registration and calendar. Together, these three areas represented 18 of the 50 most searched terms on vaccine in the country in the last 12 months.

Google points out that the 100 most searched questions about the vaccine and the 50 most searched terms about the immunizer were analyzed, from a sample of 1,000 terms, in order to identify what captured people’s attention in this 1st year of vaccination. against COVID-19 in Brazil.

Most searched questions about vaccine in Brazil, last 12 months

1. Can you drink after the vaccine?

2. What is the best vaccine?

3. Where to get the vaccine?

4. Where is the vaccine?

5. When will I be vaccinated?

6. What backyard?

7. What is the best vaccine for Covid?

8. What are immunosuppressed?

9. What comorbidity?

10. What is Fiocruz’s vaccine?

11. What are purperas?

12. What vaccinates?

13. Can those who had covid get the vaccine?

14. Can you take the covid flu vaccine?

15. How to register for the vaccine?

16. How to register the vaccine?

17. What are the covid vaccines?

18. What institutionalized person?

19. Which vaccines are being applied in Brazil?

20. How is vaccination in Brazil?

Most searched terms with vaccine, since January 17, 2021, in Brazil

1. covid vaccination

2. vaccine schedule

3. vaccine already

4. pfizer vaccine

5. astrazene vaccine

6. vaccine registration

7. vaccination schedule

8. covid vaccine schedule

9. vaccination list

10. oxford vaccine

11. covid vaccine registration

12. covid brazil vaccine

13. vaccination post

14. schedule covid vaccine

15. Fiocruz vaccine

16. Brazil vaccination

17. covid vaccination calendar

18. vaccine already registered

19. covid vaccine schedule

20. proof of vaccination