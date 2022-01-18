Carbon found on Mars may have multiple origins

Space

Dust taken from this hole showed carbon isotope values ​​indicating a carbon cycle that includes subsurface life, intense UV radiation penetrating the atmosphere, or interstellar dust.

carbons from mars

The Curiosity rover landed on Mars in August 2012 and has since been roaming Gale Crater collecting samples and sending the results back for researchers to interpret here on Earth.

“The amounts of carbon 12 and carbon 13 in our Solar System are the amounts that existed during its formation,” explained Professor Christopher House of Pennsylvania State University. “Both exist in everything, but because carbon 12 reacts faster than carbon 13, looking at the relative amounts of each in the samples can reveal the carbon cycle.”

But this has not been an easy task.

Spectrographic analysis of the carbon collected by Curiosity showed a wide range of amounts of carbon 12 and carbon 13 depending on where or when the original sample formed. Some samples are exceptionally low in carbon 13, while other samples are very rich in the isotope.

Explanations for the carbon of Mars

Analysis of carbon isotopes in sediment samples taken from six sites, including an exposed cliff, left the researchers with three explanations for the origin of carbon, all of which are plausible.

They are: Cosmic dust, ultraviolet degradation of carbon dioxide or ultraviolet degradation of biologically produced methane.

The last would be by far the most interesting, but there are still not enough elements to place it as the preferred one.

“The extremely carbon-13-depleted samples are a bit like samples from Australia taken from 2.7 billion-year-old sediments,” said House. “These samples were produced by biological activity when methane was consumed by ancient microbial mats, but we cannot say that this necessarily happened on Mars because it is a planet that may have formed from different materials and processes than Earth.”

Curiosity is still collecting and processing samples and, due to the results, will return to the place where it found some of the samples analyzed now in about a month, which will allow you to verify the results.

“All three possibilities point to an unusual carbon cycle unlike anything on Earth today,” said House. “But we need more data to figure out which of these is the correct explanation. It would be nice if the rover detected a large methane plume and measured the carbon isotopes of it, but while there are methane plumes, most are small and no rover even now sampled one large enough for isotopes to be measured.”

