Carol Prado is attacked by Juliette’s digital mafia after ambush at the Meeting

G1 presenter in Um Minuto, Carol Prado was attacked by Juliette Freire’s digital mafia this Monday (17). The reporter, who has already come out against the fans of the ex-BBB on Twitter, was the victim of an apparent ambush promoted by Manoel Soares, the replacement of Fátima Bernardes at the meeting.

During the morning, the journalist played with the reporter’s Hebe Camargo shirt, who confirmed that the print was of “our eternal TV diva”. It was the hook the surrogate found to rescue Carol’s life in the hammocks. “Speaking of which, we are with the television diva, Juliette, she is with us today chatting, having a lot of laughter. And she is a nice person in person”, urged Soares.

Embarrassed, the reporter smiled and said: “I know, she’s awesome.” But Carol Prado’s participation in the Meeting became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. It’s just that she has a reputation for being hated by the admirers of Paraiba, the so-called cacti.

Soon after her participation in the morning, Carol went to the network to comment on all the repercussions and said that the feud with the champion of the 2021 edition is already in the past.

The cacti don’t like me, but only I praised the @juliette Live. Today a new BBB starts and our feud was there in the 2021 edition. Ju is really awesome. 🌵 https://t.co/rRiG0fnjNW — Carol Prado (@pradocrl) January 17, 2022

The day before the end of BBB21, in May of last year, Carol prayed a “curse” to the one who would be the future champion of the edition. “I wish Juliette a future of facial harmonization, lip fillers, lipo lad, iPhone Instagram giveaway and modeling belt post. And, for her fans, the fate of following all of this in the three months she will remain in evidence” , he wrote.

The post angered the makeup artist’s fans, but Carol was not intimidated and countered the criticism: “Many cactus calling me envious here. I will not deny that I wanted to have Juliette’s beautiful hair and especially the bank account after the BBB. But I don’t know if I would trade for all that the peace of not being idolized by a bunch of crazy people.”

