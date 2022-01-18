Carrasco do Palmeiras, Benedetto agrees with Libertadores 2022 club; Look

Darío Benedetto is back at Boca Juniors, where he made history

Darío Benedetto confirmed his return to Boca Juniors after a little over two years. The striker has settled all the details with the club and travels to Argentina next Wednesday (19) to undergo medical examinations and sign contract valid until December 2024.

“I said I would return to Boca and I did, it’s the club I love. I’ve always been a fan and now I’m back as a player,” Benedetto said in an interview with Spanish radio. wave zero.

Boca’s idol with two titles in the Argentinean Championship and one in the Supercopa, Benedetto defended the club between 2016 and 2019, before moving to Olympique de Marseille.

In his first two seasons in France, he scored 17 goals in 69 games. However, with the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli, he lost space and ended up on loan to Elche, where he played in just 7 matches, scoring just 1 goal.

In 2018, Benedetto was the executioner of the palm trees in the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadores. In the first game, at La Bombonera, he scored twice and in the return, at Allianz Parque, he also scored the net, leaving the aggregate score at 4-2 for Boca, which guaranteed the spot in the final of the continental tournament that year.