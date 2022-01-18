Casares ends negotiations and will not hire anyone else

For the fan who was hopeful and thinking about a competitive team can get frustrated. That’s because according to president Julio Casares, Rogério Ceni’s squad is practically closed after the five signings made for this season, emphasizing that all activities in the ball market are closed. Rogério Ceni and Muricy are pressing because this was not agreed upon in the planning. The club even ended negotiations for striker Soteldo, one of the positions that most need reinforcements. See more details below:

READ ALSO: Real Madrid is interested in signing Antony, in great form at Ajax; Sao Paulo is watching

So far, Tricolor has hired right-back Rafinha, midfielders Patrick and Alisson, attacking midfielder Nikão and goalkeeper Jandrei. Despite the names, Casares had promised to be more active in the market to reinforce Rogério Ceni’s team, as this was one of the reasons for the coach’s permanence in 2022. A fast forward on the side of the field was always a piece requested by the commander, but got no delivery.

As assured by journalist Jorge Nicola on his channel, Casares confirmed: “We are closing the hiring cycle“. Tricolor stuck to Soteldo a lot, since he was a name approved by the commission and of extreme need. Besides him, Ferreirinha and Douglas Costa, both from Grêmio, were also studied players, but without success.

São Paulo, however, still hasn’t given up on having an investor to help with finances. Until last year, much was said about a possible foreign investor who would inject money into the club so that the club could reform its squad. That would be the president’s promise to be able to keep the idols Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho in their positions, after the two allegedly showed dissatisfaction with the situation of Tricolor.

With a limited budget for hiring, São Paulo had been acting punctually in the market. Recent negotiations with Soteldo, Lucas Ribeiro and Bruno Viana, for example, have not progressed and the last one should not happen, however.

– Rogério Ceni is a great coach and I think we gave him and Muricy a great workforce. Of course, the technical, tactical issue is not ours. The effort was handed over to the coaching staff, great players – said the São Paulo president, highlighting the complete cast for 2022.

São Paulo, Casares, Negotiations, Reinforcements, SPFC