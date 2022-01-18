Castlevania NFTs up for auction for more than $160,000

Konami revealed in early January that it would celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Castlevania franchise by selling exclusive NFTs. Despite the controversy over this decision, the company managed, in the blink of an eye, to raise US$ 162 thousand with the pieces auctioned through “OpenSea“.

The “Konami Memorial NFT” featured 14 unique artwork from the saga, including pixelated artwork, animated videos and audio tracks. Each sold for around $12,000, but one item in particular may have left those behind the idea very satisfied.

An artwork featuring Dracula’s castle from the first game reached a maximum bid of $26,000. Another, a three-minute edited video featuring highlights from the series’ games, sold for more than $17,000.

Apparently, Castlevania’s NFTs won’t be Konami’s only attempts at this new market that has been drawing a lot of attention. The company has previously stated that it intends to continue these sales – possibly with other franchises in the house as well.

Don’t know what NFTs are? THE MeuPlayStation recently published an article explaining absolutely everything you need to know about these non-fungible tokens, which have been causing the gamer community to talk.

While Konami Worries About NFTs, Fans Work on New Castlevania Game

While Konami continues to direct efforts to make money from the NFT market, a group of developers and enthusiasts of the Castlevania franchise is developing a new game in the saga, called “Seal of the Eclipse”. Check out the details!