Ceará gambler alone earns R$ 8.2 million at Quina | Ceará

A gambler from Tauá, 337 km from Fortaleza, hit the numbers on the Caixa Economica Federa Quinal. The lucky one will receive BRL 8,211,886.45. The draw was held this Monday (17) in the lucky truck that was in São Paulo (SP).

The numbers drawn were 36 – 51 – 55 – 66 – 76. The prize had been accumulated for almost a week.

Gambler from Tauá in Ceará earns more than R$ 8 million. — Photo: Reproduction

In the draw, another 52 bets had four hits and each one will receive R$ 10,886.04. Another 5,847 winning bets matched three numbers and each one will receive BRL 92.20.

At Quina, you bet from 5 to 15 numbers out of the 80 available. If you prefer the system, you can choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha. There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

The price of the bet with 5 numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning.

