Ceará gambler alone earns R$ 8.2 million at Quina | Ceará

A gambler from Tauá, 337 km from Fortaleza, hit the numbers on the Caixa Economica Federa Quina l. The lucky one will receive BRL 8,211,886.45 . The draw was held this Monday (17) in the lucky truck that was in São Paulo (SP).

The numbers drawn were 36 – 51 – 55 – 66 – 76. The prize had been accumulated for almost a week.

In the draw, another 52 bets had four hits and each one will receive R$ 10,886.04. Another 5,847 winning bets matched three numbers and each one will receive BRL 92.20.

At Quina, you bet from 5 to 15 numbers out of the 80 available. If you prefer the system, you can choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha. There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

The price of the bet with 5 numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning.