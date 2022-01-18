Ceni commands tactical work and makes adjustments at São Paulo for debut in Paulistão | São Paulo

Before Jandrei was presented as São Paulo’s second reinforcement for 2022, the squad was on the pitch for another pre-season activity. On Tuesday morning, Rogério Ceni commanded a tactical training session and made adjustments to the team for the debut in Paulistão, on the 27th, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Guarani, in Campinas.
Tuesday’s work started with a muscle strengthening activity at Refis and on the lawn. Afterwards, the players performed physical complement work to complete the warm-up process.
Alongside the assistants, Ceni divided the training into two stages: in the first, on a reduced field and small goals, the athletes worked on intensity and dynamism with the ball.
Rigoni and Gabriel in action during São Paulo training this Tuesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
Afterwards, Rogério Ceni dictated the pace of work with tactical adjustments, rehearsing the team once again for the first round of Paulistão.
The tricolor commander has varied the team well in recent days and is still waiting for important returns to design the starting lineup for the game with Guarani.
The coach still does not have Juan, Arboleda and Welington, who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.
+ Read more news about São Paulo
Alisson trains at São Paulo this Tuesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc
São Paulo returns to work this Wednesday morning, when Ceni will lead a day with two training periods: at 10 am and 4 pm.
+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo
— Photo: ge.globo