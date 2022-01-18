Centão does not guarantee support for Bolsonar candidates in the States

BRASÍLIA — Even with positions, ministries and even budget control, Centrão must oppose Bolsonar candidates in at least five states in the October elections. In São Paulo, Pernambuco, Piauí, Ceará and Maranhão, leaders and parliamentarians from parties such as the PL, Progressives and Republicans – the support tripod of the Jair Bolsonaro government – ​​resist breaking with opponents of the Palácio do Planalto and plot ways to maintain spaces in circles. PT or PSDB.

Survey made by Estadão with party leaders shows that the former president Lula Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) already has platforms negotiated in 18 of the 27 states. The president Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, has hit 14 so far.

In order to get Bolsonaro to join the PL, in November, the former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto – who commands the party – promised to break regional agreements with the PT and with toucans. Now, however, he has been pressured by his peers to release the regional directories in the campaign or at least allow the PL to adopt a position of neutrality in the gubernatorial races.

In São Paulo, for example, the Centrão has not understood itself so far. The president’s goal is to elect the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, to the Bandeirantes Palace. Without a party, Tarcísio is being probed to join the PL, but he also has an invitation from Progressistas. The problem is that, like a part of the PL, the president of Progressistas in São Paulo, Guilherme Mussi, has already agreed to support the vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) in the dispute to Bandeirantes. Garcia was released by the governor João Doria – today the toucan pre-candidate for Bolsonaro’s succession.

The scenario has caused unease among the president’s allies and accusations of treason by toucans. Reason: Doria made room for both the PL and the Progressistas in the top tier and now expects support both in his campaign and in Garcia’s.

Pragmatic, Centrão has alliances from the center to the left. The president of the PL in Piauí, for example, is secretary in the government of Wellington Dias (EN). Even with Bolsonaro’s affiliation, Fábio Xavier remains in charge of the Cities portfolio until the legal deadline for deincompatibility, in April, and will appoint a replacement.

The likely candidate of the Bolsonarista pole for the government of that state is the former mayor of Teresina Silvio Mendes, of the PSDB. Supported by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (Progressistas), Mendes is the most remembered name in the polls, alongside the State Secretary of Finance, Rafael Fonteles (PT), the governor’s favorite.

To enjoy the political benefits of the alliance with PT and, at the same time, maintain control of the party, the PL leadership in Piauí argues that Mendes is from the PSDB, Doria’s party, who will run against Bolsonaro. But a wing is also with Dias’ candidate.

“This is our hope, that there will be this neutrality”, said deputy Fábio Abreu (PL-PI), referring to the release of the directory. “We would all remain in the party, we would support the governor, being able to run the campaign, and, for president, each one would declare support for whoever he wanted.”

In Ceará, the regional president of the PL, Acilon Gonçalves, mayor of Eusébio, is a well-known ally of the governor Camilo Santana (PT) and the Ferreira Gomes brothers (PDT). Bolsonaro’s party can launch deputy Captain Wagner, currently in PROS, into the government.

Despite the interest of Bolsonaristas in rivaling the PT, Gonçalves did not declare support for Captain Wagner and announced himself as a pre-candidate. The expectation of the president’s group is that the mayor will lose the party to state deputy André Fernandes, who changed the Republicans for the PL. The departure of Gonçalves from the PL, if confirmed, could mean the loss of important city halls. In 2020, for example, he elected three other mayors of cities in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza.

State deputy Dr. Silvana (PL) confirmed that the search for formal neutrality is a strategy of the PT allies. He stated, however, that this will not be tolerated. “In the other election, Valdemar (Costa Neto) made it clear that we could support whoever we wanted. But now it makes it clear that it made a deal with Bolsonaro and cannot break it,” she insisted.

The nods emitted by members of the Planalto allied base to Bolsonaro’s opponents in the states are not restricted to low-profile parliamentarians. Even congressman André Fufuca (MA), national president of Progressistas, also sent signals of sympathy to Flávio Dino (PSB) in Maranhão. Dino should be running for the Senate.

A former member of the PCdoB and now in the PSB, the governor appointed Fufuca’s brother to the Secretary of the Environment in 2019, and replaced him, due to the 2020 elections, with Diego Fernando Rolim, also an ally of the president of Progressistas. To Estadão, Fufuca said that the party’s national guidelines on regional support will only be discussed after the parliamentary recess.

In Pernambuco, the situation is similar. Bolsonaro’s possible candidate is Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism. The regional president of Progressistas, Eduardo da Fonte, negotiates spaces in the government of Paulo Camera (PSB) and has been declaring that he sees no obstacle to walking with Lula in the campaign. Deputy Silvio Costa Filho, state president of the Republicans, follows the same line. Costa Filho told interlocutors that the national president of his party, Marcos Pereira – an ally of Bolsonaro – will respect regional agreements. The promise includes the alliance that he himself intends to forge to support Lula in Pernambuco.