Chamber will again adopt remote work until Carnival to avoid ‘new wave’ of Covid, says Lira | Politics

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced this Monday (17) that the Chamber will return to the remote work model due to the increase in the number of new cases of Covid in the country in recent weeks. The measure, at first, will last until Carnival.

Infections with the omicron variant have made the moving average of cases in Brazil rise more than 600% since December. An act regulating the return of remote work should be published this Monday.

“Remote work until Carnival. Necessary measure until we win this new wave. It will also help us to better use public resources”, said Lira on a social network.

“Airfares are very high and flexibility in rescheduling only happens when it is in the interest of the companies”, added the president of the Chamber.

Some parliamentarians, such as deputy Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans-RR) and opposition leader in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), tested positive for Covid during the recess.

Until the afternoon of this Monday, the Senate had not yet announced a change in the work regime of servers. Congress is in legislative recess until the end of the month, but there are professionals from technical and administrative areas who continue to work in person.

Ministry of Health discusses measures to combat the micron

During the most acute phase of the pandemic, parliamentarians were allowed to register and vote through the Chamber app, without having to attend the House.