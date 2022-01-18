Changes by Silvio Santos take effect and SBT Notícias wins Band

Target of Silvio Santos’ fury after only five editions aired, SBT Notícias went on the air this Monday (17) with a redesign. By a direct order from the owner of the station, Darlisson Dutra left the project and was replaced by Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo – who also lead the morning show First Impact. At least on its first day, the changes worked: the newscast regained third place in terms of audience in Greater São Paulo and stopped its decline in viewers.

According to previous Ibope data, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first day of the new format of the news scored an average of 3.0 points in the main metropolis of the country, being the second best index since the debut of the attraction, behind only the edition broadcast on Tuesday (10). In comparison with Dutra’s farewell, which took place on Friday (14), there was a 25% increase in journalistic numbers.

During the full schedule of SBT Notícias, between 11:57 am and 2:20 pm, Band — which surpassed Silvio Santos’ station in this time slot on two days last week — resumed its usual fourth position, with an average of 2.7 points, showing part of the Open Game, Os Donos da Bola and Melhor da Tarde. Record, with the General Balance, was isolated vice-leader, with 7.2 points. Far from rivals, Globo scored 10.8 and led with the transmission of SP1, Globo Esporte and Jornal Hoje.

The best indexes of SBT Notícias were obtained by Dudu Camargo. Responsible for presenting the first hour of the news, the student of Silvio Santos scored an average of 3.2 points, with a peak of 3.8 at 12:05 pm, and surpassed the 3.0 of Band. Cultura, which posed a threat to the format during Darlisson Dutra’s administration, scored just 0.6 points.

Afterwards, it was Marcão do Povo’s turn to go on the air. Appointed to lead the final part of the news, the controversial presenter scored 2.7 and also had no difficulty in overcoming Band, who recorded an average of 2.4 points during the confrontation. Far from contention for third place, were the cartoons of TV Cultura, with 1.0 point.