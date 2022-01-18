chapter summary for Monday, January 17

Summary of chapter 139 of the novel In the Emperor’s Time, which will be shown on Monday (17), at 6:30 pm, on Globo.

TV Globo’s first novel completely new after the pandemic, the plot, written and created by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, and with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra, is a story of love and hope, with historical elements, which refer to the present day.

Tonico worries about taking care of Mercedes. Zayla presents Justina with Abena’s cameo. Justina and Guebo get married. There is a passage of time. Caxias and Samuel praise Bernardinho’s performance in the war. Lota and Lupita steal money from the church.

Clemência and Vitória celebrate the success of the casino, and Quinzinho is suspicious. Leopoldina and Augusto visit the Quinta, and Isabel hides her discomfort with her sister’s family.

Ana manages to get Pilar to move to a station closer to Caxias and Samuel’s team. Nicolau is admitted to the asylum where Dolores is. Pedro and Luisa meet.

