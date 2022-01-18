Charm: Try to find Bruno in the movie posters (yes, he appears) – Film News

Journalist and series marathon runner. He loves discovering movies that no one is talking about and is sad when his friends don’t watch his nominations.

The animated film set in Colombia is available on Disney+

After a few weeks since you stayed available on Disney+, Disney’s new animated movie, Encanto, continues to surprise with its small details. This time we discover an interesting fact about the appearance of Bruno, the uncle of the main character Mirabel who is hidden by the family.

After discovering that the uncle appears behind the scene in which Dolores and Mirabel sing their theme “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, now many fans have also noticed that he appears in the movie posters in the style “Where’s Wally?”.

In the first one, Bruno appears on the left in the background, right next to Pepa Madrigal and under the rainbow.





Did you notice? We highlight:





In the second poster, Bruno is also on the far left behind a column. In both appearances he is wearing his characteristic green cape.





Did you see? See better:





Enchanting, Disney’s New Movie, Could Win an Oscar

Tribute in Charm

Lin-Manuel Miranda was responsible for the soundtrack of Encanto, and he wanted to use the film to apologize to his older sister Luz-Miranda Crespo with the song “Vamos Nervosa”, Luisa’s theme.

This song is my letter of love and forgiveness to my sister, because I saw her deal with the pressure of being the oldest and carrying burdens I never had.

Encanto tells the story of Mirabel, the only one of the Madrigal family without a special gift. Despite everything, she does whatever it takes for her family, preparing everything needed on her cousin Antonio’s special night for him to receive his gift.