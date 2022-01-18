Check out the most recommended stock of the week by 11 analysts – Money Times

Once again, the OK (VALE3) dominated analysts’ preference and is the most indicated action of the week, according to a survey prepared by the Money Times with information disclosed in 11 recommended portfolios.

At least six analysts recommend buying the mining company’s shares between the 17th and 21st of January.

“After a long drop, the asset managed to break the downtrend line that had been coming since July 2021, and formed a reversal figure called the bullish pivot above BRL 72”, comment Lucas Claro, Otto Sparenberg and Lucas Costa, who sign the BTG Pactual report.

The bank believes in the continuation of the trend reversal, in which Vale’s share can continue with a target of R$ 88.10 and, subsequently, a higher target of R$ 90.

On the corporate scene, Vale informed which partially and gradually resumed its operations in Minas Gerais after the period of intense rains that hit the region earlier this year.

In total, 37 actions received at least one purchase mention in the week among the investigated portfolios.

See below the stocks most indicated by 10 analysts between the 17th and 21st of January:

Participated in the survey: Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, necton, Nu Invest, Land Investments, XP Investimentos and Warren.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..