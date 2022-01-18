Chevrolet Trax is Tracker’s SUV-coupe that will challenge the Fiat Fastback

After the closing of car sales in 2021, it is evident that SUVs own the market. The trend is global, but in Brazil, utilities already account for almost 43% of the total number of licenses. Therefore, brands are planning new models, and the General Motors already has its bet on tests: it is about the new Chevrolet Trax.

In early January, a fully camouflaged unit was seen testing in South Korea, where one of GM’s development centers is located. The snippets of the website burlapcar show very little of the new SUV, which is still covered from wheels to roof, with black blankets all over the body, in addition to zebra-striped stickers.

However, as the images reveal, it is possible to see that it is an unprecedented SUV with a more sporty style. It has as a differential the sharp drop of the roof at the rear, which refers to the coupes. This model has everything to be the new generation of Chevrolet Trax, which is what the Compact SUV Tracker in the United States.

Launch in 2023

Still in the early stages of street testing, the new Trax is, therefore, a brother to the Tracker. Thus, the unprecedented SUV-coupe will use the same GEM modular platform, which originated the new Onix hatch and the Onix Plus sedan. But the future member of the family – like the new montana – will be longer. The Trax will be about 4.30 meters, to compete with larger SUVs.

In this way, GM intends to follow in the footsteps of the Fiat Fastback, which debuts this year. The new SUV of the Italian brand will be born on the newly launched MLA platform Fiat Pulse, but it will be higher to advance in prices and get close to the R$ 150 thousand range, where medium-sized utilities, such as Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross.

In terms of style, the images don’t reveal much, but the Chevrolet Trax is expected to have a look of its own, with a bigger front overhang, which will help make it bigger than the Tracker. Production tends to stay at the Rosario plant, in Argentina, as the assembly line in São Caetano do Sul (SP) will have Tracker, new Montana and second generation of Spin.