China had the lowest birth rate in seven decades in 2021 | World

China’s birth rate has fallen to a record low in 2021, with analysts warning of faster-than-expected aging, according to official data released on Monday.

The birth rate in the most populous country in the world dropped to 7.52 births per 1,000 people, revealed data from the National Statistics Office (ONE), down from 8.52 per 1,000 in 2020, and the lowest since comparative records began in 1978.

It is also the lowest level since the founding of communist China in 1949. Beijing is facing a potential demographic crisis amid an aging population, economic slowdown and the lowest population growth in decades.

The government relaxed the one-child-per-family policy in 2016, allowing couples to have two children, but that change hasn’t sparked a baby boom.

Last year, authorities extended the policy to allow couples to have three children. In 2021, the country registered 10.62 million births, according to official data.

The natural population growth rate dropped to 0.34 per 1,000 from the previous figure of 1.45 per 1,000.

“The demographic challenge is well known, but the speed of population aging is faster than expected,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.