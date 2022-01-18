China suspends the sale of tickets for the Winter Olympics because of Covid | World

China’s organizing committee for the Winter Olympics said on Monday (17) that tickets for the matches will not be sold to the general public due to Covid-19.

According to the organizers, the available tickets will be controlled and distributed by the local authorities to “specific groups” that will have to comply with strict health regulations.

China had been enforcing a tough “Covid zero” policy in preparation for games scheduled to start on February 4, with massive lockdowns and mass testing.

Just last year, the organizers of the games had announced that international tourists would not be able to attend the disputes, due to Chinese rules to control the pandemic.

They cited this Monday a “severe and complex” situation of Covid-19 in the country to justify the measure.

Last week, Beijing, the host city of the games, confirmed the 1st local case of transmission of the omicron variant – more transmissible.

It is not yet clear how the tickets available for the games will be distributed, however, according to the Chinese committee, they will only be given to “local spectators”.

Also according to the organizers, all those who receive the tickets must go through strict Covid-19 prevention protocols before, during and after the events.

The disputes, scheduled to take place in Beijing and in a few cities in the region, will take place within a kind of “Olympic bubble” that will keep athletes and technical teams in total isolation.

Omicron challenges ‘Covid zero’

Is China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Policy Working? Marcelo Lins explains

The new wave of contamination in the world challenges the Chinese strategy of “Covid zero”, applied so far.

In China, as soon as few cases are confirmed, a local lockdown is applied temporarily and millions of people are tested for possible infections.

The last city to go into lockdown was Zhuhai, in the south of the country, close to Macau.

Authorities announced on Friday (14) that they had detected a person with mild symptoms of Covid-19 (and six others who were asymptomatic) during a mass screening of the population, carried out after the emergence of a case in a neighboring municipality.

Record of daily cases

The daily number of Covid-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 on Monday.

As of Monday, 223 new cases were reported in China, including 80 in the virus-hit port city of Tianjin, and another nine, including cases of the omicron, in Guangzhou, in the south of the country.