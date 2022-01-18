China’s GDP grows 8.1% in 2021, the highest record in a decade

Despite the increase, activities in the world’s second largest economy slowed in the fourth quarter

THE Gross Domestic Product (GDP) gives China advanced 8.1% in 2021 compared to the previous year, the best result since 2011, according to data released this Monday, 17, by the country’s statistics department. The result indicates the recovery of the world’s second largest economy after a 2.2% rise in 2020, according to revised data, amid the reflections of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. Despite the positive performance in the year, the numbers point to a deceleration of activities at the end of the year with growth of 4.4% in the last quarter, compared to an advance of 4.9% in the three previous months.

The year 2022, however, looks challenging for China. The country has adopted the “Zero Covid” policy, which should impact stoppages in the production, trade and service supply chain. The country faces increasing cases of infections with multiple outbreaks of Delta and Ômicron variants in several regions. The rebound of the new coronavirus pandemic took the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee suspend the sale of tickets to the public. The announcement was made this Monday, just over two weeks before the start of the event, which is expected to start on February 4th. The organization informed that the tickets will be distributed to specific groups of fans, who will be able to follow the events.