China’s president warns of risk of global confrontation

posted on 01/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Fabrice Coffini/AFP)

In a defense of multilateralism and globalization, Chinese President Xi Jinping took advantage of the speech, during a virtual session of the World Economic Forum, to warn of “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a clash between powers. Xi rejected the “Cold War mentality” as tensions mount between China itself, the United States, Russia and member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Crises involving Ukraine and Taiwan, Sino-American trade disputes, North Korean missile tests and Iran’s nuclear program leave the planet in suspense. “Our world is far from tranquility. The rhetoric that feeds hatred and prejudice abounds,” declared the Chinese. “History has repeatedly proven that confrontation does not solve problems, it only causes catastrophic consequences. (…) Worse still are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which go against the tide of history”, he added.

According to Xi, economic globalization is “the trend of the times.” “While contrary currents certainly exist in a river, nothing can stop it from flowing out to sea,” he compared. The Chinese president assured that, “despite the countercurrents and dangerous shoals along the way, economic globalization has never deviated and will never go off course.” Xi said countries “should uphold true multilateralism” and struck a conciliatory tone. “We must remove barriers, not build walls. We must seek integration, not dissociation”, he advised.

According to Xi Jinping, “facts have shown that, in the midst of the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries do not travel separately in around 190 small boats, but in a giant vessel, on which our shared destiny depends. “.

Xi urged the world to do what is necessary to “clear the shadow of the (Covid-19) pandemic and drive recovery and socio-economic development, so that the glow of hope illuminates the future of humanity.”

Ukraine, Korea and Iran

In an attempt to resolve the crisis involving Russia, Ukraine and the West, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Madrid, where he warned that “a military aggression against Kiev would have very serious consequences, both political and economic for Moscow”. At least 100,000 Russian troops are said to be stationed on the border with the former Soviet republic, awaiting an invasion. In a clear nod of support for Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Kiev and promised that she would do “everything possible to ensure the security of the country and Europe”. She called the situation “extremely dangerous” and hinted that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which links Russia’s wells to Germany, could face retaliation.

An expert at the Council of Europe on Foreign Relations (CEFR) in Berlin, Gustav C. Gressel, told the Courier that, while not inevitable, a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very likely”. “The Kremlin believes in its own propaganda about Russia being ‘one people.’ The Russians are very confident that unspecific economic sanctions and a military build-up on NATO’s eastern flank will not harm them. US forces would be withdrawn from the east.” from Europe and moved to the Pacific after some time. Economic sanctions would be diluted by special economic interests in Europe,” he predicted.

Also yesterday, North Korea launched two alleged ballistic missiles — the fourth weapons test since the beginning of the year. The two “short-range ballistic missiles were launched from an airport near Pyongyang and traveled 380km at an altitude of 42km”, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. the North Koreans, allies of China, “stop their illegal and destabilizing activities.”

Another point of tension, Iran said that the resumption of the nuclear deal depends on a “political decision” by the US. “There are still important issues related to concrete policy decisions, in particular Washington’s decision to lift sanctions,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh. Last October, Tehran announced that it would sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Russia. Such a partnership had been signed with China.