Classic File Manager gets version for Windows 11

the classic file manager gives Microsoft, released in 1990, gained a remodeled version that can be installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11. As the TechRadar this Monday (17), the novelty works as an alternative to File Explorer of the latest versions of the operating system.

First used in Windows 3.0, the old software was the only file and folder management tool available for the Redmond company’s system until then. With it, the user could add, delete and rename, among other tasks, through an icon at the top of the screen or by clicking with the right mouse button on the selected item.

The ease of access to resources, in a few clicks, is one of the highlights, unlike the current Explorer in Windows 11, which requires opening other menus to access certain functions. The program also stands out for its tree layout, providing a broader overview of the contents stored on the computer.

The File Manager started to be abandoned with the release of Windows 95 and left the scene in 1999.Source: GitHub/Reproduction

There are even different viewing options, making it possible to see the files saved in a folder more clearly. Another attraction is the ease of navigation even with several windows open, all of which are shown inside the main screen of the program, instead of opening separate tabs.

where to download

The updated version of WinFile was created by a team led by Microsoft Azure Architect Craig Wittenberg, based on source code released in 2018. In addition to the old look and familiar functions, it includes some minor improvements, such as a revamped search function.

the download of Classic File Manager 1990s can be done on the Microsoft Store and also on GitHub, for free. The program runs on PCs with Windows 10 and Windows 11.