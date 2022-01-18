Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio’s Daughter is in the 4th season of the Netflix series and you didn’t even notice – News Seen on the web

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is on Netflix and the daughter of Daniel LaRusso in real life made a cameo in the series. Recognized?

One of Netflix’s favorite series, Cobra Kai won a fourth season full of twists, but if in fiction the bullshit took over, behind the scenes the atmosphere was one of love and family. That’s because Ralph Macchio his daughter in real life to become part of the LaRusso family in the plot: Julia Macchio made a cameo in the new season of the series, playing a cousin of Daniel. Did you notice?

Julia’s appearance took place in the 8th episode of the 4th season, when Daniel LaRusso and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), welcome some relatives into their home. Utterly uncomfortable, the couple receives advice from Vanessa LaRusso, cousin of the protagonist. The character played by Julia Macchio tries to give the couple some lessons about the problems they are having with Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). Watch the scene:

The dialogue takes place because, this season, Anthony gets a new drama and, to Daniel’s dismay, becomes a real bullie and starts stalking Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), his new schoolmate. Cornered, Kenny decides to learn to defend himself and joins Cobra Kai, whose violent methods also affect his behavior.

“Since you have an intense work routine and now the dojo, don’t you think Anthony may have learned lessons for his life on the internet instead of learning from you?”, asks Daniel LaRusso’s cousin. Despite the conflicts on stage, Ralph Macchio was very happy to work with his daughter on TV. “I was the proud father on set that day. As soon as we did the first shoot, everyone was like, ‘Damn, she’s mastered the character’, he said in an interview with People magazine.





For Julia Macchio the experience was positive. By following her father’s career in Karate Kid, the daughter also wanted to explore the artistic side. “It was something I’ve wanted to do forever. I don’t think I ever thought about doing anything else, it’s something that’s in my blood,” he said.

With so many years of career, Ralph Macchio, who received a millionaire salary to be in the series, also gave his daughter a lot of advice. “It’s great to have a father who has his feet on the ground. He never hesitated to give me advice, but he also always encouraged me to pursue my own career,” continued Julia. Mr. Miyagi would definitely be proud!

Will Cobra Kai have a season 5?

And we may see more scenes from Ralph and Julia Macchio together: Cobra Kai has already been renewed for a fifth season and everything indicates that there is a lot of history ahead, at least than depending on the co-creator of the Netflix series, Josh Heald. “Season 5 is huge, with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things you haven’t seen before on the show. And it’s not the end,” he said in an interview with ScreenRant.