Coconut oil or olive oil? Benefits and Differences | nutrition

Terms such as “good fat” and “bad fat” have spread in recent years, especially in internet posts, and new studies and options appear daily in the diet of influencers in the fit world. Coconut oil is one of those alternatives that appear as a natural and good option, but is it really? And is olive oil healthy? Which of the two is better? To find out, the I Athlete talked to nutritionist Luna Azevedo, who specializes in orthomolecular nutrition and phytotherapy, as well as working as a nutritionist for many fit, vegan and vegetarian celebrities on social media.

Benefits, nutrients and properties

It promotes cardioprotective action, that is, it improves blood pressure levels and prevents the occurrence of cardiovascular events, such as strokes, heart attacks, strokes and other heart problems; Helps control blood pressure; Helps to prevent diabetes; Acts in the control of cholesterol; It has anti-atherosclerotic potential, favoring endothelial function and preserving blood pressure, maintaining the functionality of lipoproteins in the body; It has anti-inflammatory properties; It has antioxidant properties, protecting cells from aging.

According to information from nutri Luna Azevedo, olive oil has fatty acids in its composition. Among them is oleic acid, which is found in greater abundance in olive oil (constituting approximately 70% of total fatty acids), followed by palmitic and linoleic acids, respectively. Olive oil has a large amount of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), such as oleic acid, which acts in the control of cholesterol and helps to reduce LDL cholesterol (considered bad).

– Some articles report that the consumption of oleic acid, present in olive oil, is considered cardioprotective, also promoting the improvement of the lipid profile by increasing HDL cholesterol levels and decreasing LDL cholesterol levels, through the presence of phenolic compounds and polyphenols that have antioxidant and functional action in the body (fighting the action of free radicals in the body). In addition to imparting the flavor of the oil and preventing the lipid oxidation of the product, they make the product more stable and have a longer shelf life. Olive oil also has α-tocopherol, which is a component of vitamin E, with antioxidant activity, which contributes to the stability of the oil and brings benefits to cardiovascular, lipid and glycemic health. It still has carotenoids, which are pigments that also promote immunological, endocrine and metabolic benefits due to their pro-vitamin A activity – explains the specialist.

For that very reason, the use of olive oil as the main source of fat is recognized worldwide as beneficial and safe by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which are international authorities in the nutritional environment.

Antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial properties; It raises good cholesterol, but it also raises bad cholesterol and triglycerides, not being protective of heart health;

According to nutri, coconut oil is composed almost entirely (92%) of saturated fatty acids, of which lauric represents about 50%, followed by myristic (16%) and palmitic (8%), in addition to caprylic, capric and stearic. They are mostly organized as medium-chain triacylglycerols (MCTs), mainly trilaurin. However, unlike olive oil, with respect to essential fatty acid concentrations, coconut oil contains a low concentration.

According to Luna Azevedo, some studies show that coconut oil has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral activity, attributed to both lauric acid and its monolaurin derivative. for nourish, coconut oil can be used as part of nutritional strategies where lipid metabolism is compromised or specific strategies such as low carb and ketogenic diets.

A study related to cardiovascular health and the consumption of coconut oil carried out in 2016 in indigenous populations shows that the low incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is not conclusive for the result to be due to the consumption of the oil, since the diet was based on low sugar content and high fiber too, which results in low cholesterol levels. According to the expert, the lack of precision in the methods among the studies that evaluate the risk or prevention of cardiovascular diseases with the use of coconut oil makes it difficult to obtain a concrete answer about its effects. Furthermore, a study conducted with 1,839 women in 2016 shows that although coconut oil intake increases HDL (good cholesterol) levels, it also increases LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride level, which makes it difficult to conclude about the benefits or harm that this product can cause to cardiovascular health and lipid profile.

There are, therefore, differences of opinion and doubts in the nutritional environment in relation to coconut oil. Olive oil has much more information and surveys that prove its health benefits.

What is best for everyday life? the olive oil

According to the nutritionist, for day to day use the olive oil. Extra virgin is recommended for dressing salads, while traditional olive oil is recommended for sautéing and roasting foods. However, it should not be consumed at will, but in moderation, according to what is prescribed in the nutritional program of each one. Like all oils and fats, olive oil is highly caloric – it has 9 calories per gram; so consume in moderation. As for coconut oil, nothing prevents its occasional use, according to nutri’s point of view. Routine use, such as in coffee and salads, should be avoided. The expert indicates that you should always use as little oil as possible in any type of food preparation..

– Even for frying, olive oil is recommended; However, The ideal is to avoid fried foods as much as possible. The oils recommended for use in frying are those that have a smoke point above 170ºC, because the higher this point, the greater the resistance to high temperatures. As olive oil has, according to the Ministry of Health, smoke point of 175ºC to 190ºC, it would be suitable for fried preparations. In order to avoid a greater degree of lipid oxidation, prefer the use of extra virgin olive oil in cold preparations and seasonings, while virgin olive oil for hot preparations, whether in sautéed, cooked or fried foods – explains Luna Azevedo.

Extra virgin olive oil – In order for olive oil to be extra virgin, its acidity must be below 0.8%, and it is ideal for use as a seasoning in cold preparations such as salads;

In order for olive oil to be extra virgin, its acidity must be below 0.8%, and it is ideal for use as a seasoning in cold preparations such as salads; virgin olive oil – Above that and up to 2% it is a virgin olive oil, ideal for cooking, in hot preparations such as stir-fries, stews and stir-fries. This information is always found on product labels.

Also according to the nutritionist’s guidelines, the American Dietary Guidelines recommends that oils rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats be used for cooking, including olive oil, a better option than butter, vegetable fat, coconut or palm oil. That’s because cooking with oils that are high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats instead of butter, vegetable fats can also reduce your intake of saturated fat, which in excess, according to the American Heart Association Cardiology guidelines, is a risk factor for disease. cardiovascular. However, its use cannot be exaggerated, as it can greatly increase the amount of calories in the preparations.

Coconut oil can be used in sweet preparations, usually, but in moderation and in small amounts.. The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM) and the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO) do not recommend the regular use of coconut oil as cooking oil, due to its high content of saturated fats and inflammatory.

Nutri opinion: which is healthier and why?

– If I were to consider daily consumption, I would say it would be the olive oil, by the presence of antioxidant, bioactive and functional substances. Coconut oil, despite having interesting constituents, is capable, according to the position of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, of increasing plasma concentrations of total cholesterol (TC) and LDL cholesterol, compared to the consumption of other fats such as olive and safflower oil – expert opinion.

Luna also comments on the potential harms of coconut oil for cardiovascular health.

– According to the American Heart Association (2021), coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, with little evidence of positive health benefits. Other studies with lauric acid, which coconut oil has in abundance, have shown that it raises TC and LDL cholesterol when compared to a diet high in monounsaturated fats (such as olive oil), which is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Another important issue is the inflammatory potential, since it is known that saturated fatty acids, of which coconut oil is a source, activate inflammatory signaling pathways and that lauric acid, among the saturated fatty acids, is the one with the highest inflammatory potential. In addition, coconut oil does not provide adequate amounts of essential fatty acids to the diet, and therefore occasional use is indicated and in small amounts, as recommended by the North American, European and Brazilian Cardiology Associations – he concludes.