CoD MW 2 could be anticipated by Vanguard’s flop, says rumor

The leakers most attuned to Call of Duty everyone seems to agree that already in October 2022 we will have a new main title of the series to enjoy, more specifically Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

According to the sources specialized in informing in advance and accurately the news of the series, the game should be made available in our winter if sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard do not improve drastically, as they are now well below the expectations of the producer Activision.

Insider Tom Henderson posted on his Twitter that “as expected, it looks like the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be revealed in winter. I heard that the title could arrive in October thanks to the low sales of the vanguard and come accompanied by a major update to the Warzone“.

As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer. Hearing rumblings that the title could be released in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance, with a “big” Warzone update coming soon after. pic.twitter.com/3x8Qw2Eryp — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2022

The leaker @TheMW2Ghost, who has a great use of hits on the networks, endorsed the opinion saying that “I also heard the same things about the launch and when the game will be revealed.”

Yep. I have heard the same on this regarding reveal and release. https://t.co/wf40OjfvTR — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) January 13, 2022

With vanguard selling 40% less in its first month than previous titles in the series, producers and gamers are already wondering if the franchise and its formula may be finally starting to get saturated. What do you think? Is anticipating the next release a good idea? Comment below!