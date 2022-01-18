Medical student Lucas Bissoli, the self-styled “baron of the wink” of “BBB 22”, also defined himself as a “heterotop of good” – and these are his weapons to try to survive in the jungle of “Big Brother Brazil”. But, in the opinion of Lucas Selfie, one of the commentators of the “BBB 22 Splash Show“, this wasn’t even the lowest point of the reality show’s debut.

The concord game was worse than the good heterotop.

It is explained: as a “warm-up game” for the popcorn, during the live show, Tadeu Schmidt proposed a game of discord in reverse, in which players should distribute plates with the first qualities they saw in confinement colleagues. Or, as Chico Barney put it, “he turned the game of discord into a family constellation.” Lucas almost fell asleep:

I found the game too lukewarm for the first day. Okay, it was to know who will get who, there was even a spark between Jaci and Viny, but I found the game a little weak.

Wrong he is not.

