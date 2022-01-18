Consultants of John Textor reveal details of agreement with Botafogo and project: ‘Sports results will be a consequence of planning and good management’

Danilo Caixeiro and Thairo Arruda, two young Brazilians, were fundamental in the process that linked John Textor The SAF of Botafogo. Today consultants to the American entrepreneur, they participated in the podcast “Dinheiro em Jogo”, by the journalist Rodrigo Capelo, at “GE”, and told details of the arrangement.

To begin with, they revealed that John Textor himself imposed conditions in the search for a Brazilian club: being from the Serie A, sell most of the shares and allow the implementation of a new management model. It was up to the duo to find the ideal candidate.

– It is the difference between the role of the intermediary and the consultant. The intermediary takes several options, while the consultant has an educational role, to bring explanations of each project, understand what the buyer wants and take what best fits the need. We understood very well what he wanted, we educated him about the Brazilian market, we identified available clubs and which would be most compatible with his project, culminating in Botafogo. “It’s the biggest club in Brazil you can get”. He got excited and after a while he bought the idea. – said Thairo Arruda.

– The issue of governance was eliminatory. Change management and take over management. Then there’s a question of commercial potential, like fans. It was what attracted the most to Botafogo. There’s a lot to be explored, you can be a giant again. Other available clubs didn’t have this to offer – explained Danilo Caixeiro.

The latter told more about Textor’s ambitions.

– He wants to make a group of clubs in a way that has never been done before, made up of top-tier clubs wherever he goes. Historic and mass clubs. Premier League clubs, Benfica, Botafogo. With that you will be able to have his return. How specifically it will be done we will not go into it here. It’s something unique in the world, that doesn’t exist, and bigger than projects that already exist from other clubs. This is the strategy – added Danilo.

Regarding football, the club’s flagship, the idea is not to arrive immediately with big signings.

– It’s good that the fans understand and be realistic. Don’t throw money at the problem. It will all be done with planning and good management. At first, the management is not yet in Textor’s hands, there is a bureaucratic process for this to happen. It won’t be from tomorrow that there will be galactic signings, that will come with time – said Daniel.

– Fans can expect continuous improvement, step by step, every year, every semester, small palpable victories until they really get to glory. Regarding Botafogo, fans can expect that sporting results are a consequence of planning and good execution. You cannot put the cart before the horse. First you clean the house. I wanted the fans to really celebrate each stage won, such as structure, academy for the base, these are important victories for us to achieve the sporting result we want later on. – added Thairo.

According to the duo, John Textor is not an investor, he is an entrepreneur, with several successful projects. He will be responsible for the guidelines of the group of clubs around the world and the management of Botafogo, which aims to be the best destination for quality athletes.