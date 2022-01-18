Contagem and Nova Lima vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old this Tuesday (18) – Gerais

Children between five and 11 years old will be vaccinated in Contagem and Nova Lima (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The municipalities of Contagem and Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region, begin this Tuesday (18) vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged between five and 11 years, who have some type of comorbidity or permanent disability, indigenous and quilombola , following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

In Contagem, immunization will begin at 8:15 am, at the Basic Health Unit – UBS Eldorado (rue Portugal, 50, neighborhood Eldorado). In this place, a symbolic act will be held to vaccinate the first children in the city. The first dose will be administered to an 8-year-old girl from the quilombola community of Arturos. Another ten children from the Antnio de Oliveira Specialized Rehabilitation Center – CER IV – will also be vaccinated.

The first doses of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years arrived in the city this Monday (17). Count received 3,300 doses. The teams and all the units that will serve the children received specialized training throughout the day. Vaccination rooms are open from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

In Nova Lima, vaccination will take place from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Policlnica (Rua Augusto Magalhes, 45 – Centro). Children who live in the Northwest Region of the city will be vaccinated on Wednesday (19/1), from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Jardim Canad Health Complex (Rua Kenon, s/n).

To vaccinate, parents or guardians of children must be present. It is necessary to bring a birth certificate or identity card and a medical report or prescription for medication that proves the child’s condition. If she is accompanied by another person, it is necessary to present a consent form signed by one of the parents.