Conversation with Muricy Ramalho and maturation: why Luan ceded the 13th of São Paulo to Rafinha | São Paulo

Faced with the arrival of Rafinha, who wore the number 13 shirt for most of his career, Luan sought out Muricy Ramalho to talk about the issue of number, requested by the reinforcement.

At first, Luan would defend the maintenance of 13, but the conversation with Muricy changed the midfielder’s perspective. The coordinator argued that the number “was the least”, that the fundamental thing for the steering wheel was to work to resume the condition of holder.

In the conversation, Muricy Ramalho highlighted Luan’s potential within the cast. According to people connected to the steering wheel, the conversation further exposed the “important role” that the author of the first goal of the Paulistão final has in the daily life of the CT of Barra Funda.

The initiative to look for Muricy, according to people close to the player, served as proof of Luan’s maturity after the 2021 season. Without the “shell” created last year, this situation could cause wear and tear for the midfielder.

Luan has not yet defined which number he will wear in 2022. From 1 to 11, a “good” shirt in the times of Muricy Ramalho player, the player has 3, 7, 8 and 10 at his disposal, after the departures of Bruno Alves, Joao Rojas, Martín Benitez and Daniel Alves.

Based on Muricy’s opinion, which generated reflection, Luan talked to Rafinha and calmly handed over number 13 to the 36-year-old veteran. The right-back commented on the interaction during the press conference held on Monday.

– I talked to Luan. He is a boy with a wonderful future ahead of him, a boy of great quality. The fan has a lot of identification with him and likes the number 13, but he kindly passed it on to me – commented the 36-year-old veteran.

– I’m too superstitious and I like it a lot. I talked to the other sides, in what I can help, I will help. I hope we can have a great year here,” he added.

Luan is still waiting for the opportunity to debut with Rogério Ceni. Fundamental with Hernán Crespo, the midfielder was injured in the first training session under the command of the former goalkeeper and was only available for the final round of the Brasileirão, against América-MG. Shirt 13 remained on the bench and did not enter.

The midfielder should play the first game under the command of the São Paulo idol only on the 27th, the day of his debut in Paulistão against Guarani, in Campinas, from 21:30 (Brasília time).

