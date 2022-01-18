Copa São Paulo: Maranhão celebrates start at Botafogo and lives expectation for a duel with América-MG this Tuesday

The Under-20 team from Botafogo face the America-MG this Tuesday (18/01), at 19h, at Estádio Zezinho Magalhães, in Jaú, for the quarterfinals of the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. Last Sunday, Glorioso beat Resende 5-4 on penalties, after a 1-1 tie in normal time, in a duel valid for the round of 16 of the competition.

If it qualifies again, the team led by the coach Ricardo Resende will face Mirasol or saints in the Cup semifinals. Newcomer to the club, the attacking midfielder maranhão commented on his adaptation and his first tournament for the club.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to wear such a traditional shirt, everyone welcomed me here. It’s been a difficult competition, of course no Copa São Paulo game is easy, but both I and the group are well prepared for every match. I hope we can go further, we are very focused and motivated to reach the final goal”, he said.

In the three knockout matches so far – against São José-RS, Taubaté-SP and Resende -, Botafogo came out victorious in all after penalty shootout. About this, Maranhão still praised Glorioso’s Under-20 team and aimed at the match against América-MG.

“Our team has always been trying to get the win within the 90 minutes, but we went through three stages in a row on penalties not by luck, but by merit. Our team has been training a lot of penalty kicks and thank God we’re trying to get positive results from that. Regardless of whether it’s penalties or normal time, our team is prepared to face any opponent”, he concluded.