Copa São Paulo quarter-finals have defined duels; see | junior soccer cup

Palmeiras Cruzeiro, Oeste and São Paulo advanced and joined América-MG, Botafogo, Mirassol and Santos. There are eight teams still in the fight for the title, with the following crosses:

America-MG x Botafogo , Tuesday, at 7 pm, in Jaú (live on sportv)

Mirasol x saints , Tuesday, at 21:30, in Araraquara (live on sportv)

palm trees x THE this one, Wednesday, at 7pm, in Barueri (live on sportv)

cruise x São Paulo, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Caetano do Sul (live on sportv)

The winners of Tuesday’s duels form a semifinal. The other semifinal will have the winners of the Wednesday matches.

Monday at Copinha started in the morning with the classic between Palmeiras and Internacional, in Diadema. With goals from Jhonatan and Lucas Flores (against), Verdão won by 2 to 1 and continued in the dispute for the unprecedented title of Copinha – Lucca discounted for the gauchos.

Then, in the afternoon, Cruzeiro didn’t give Desportivo Brasil any chances and secured the spot with a rout: 4 to 1. Ageu, Victor Diniz, Vitor Roque and Vitinho scored for Raposa.

In the sequence, Oeste and Canaã played a game worthy of the surprising campaigns of the team, with an exciting end. The Paulistas opened 2-0 in the first half, but the Bahians reacted after the break and equalized in the 40th minute. When the definition was heading for penalties, Reifit scored a great goal, in the 44th minute, and gave the victory to Oeste, by 3 to 2.

Closing the round of 16, another dramatic end: São Paulo also opened 2 to 0 over Vasco in the first half, with goals from Maioli, and extended with Talles in the final stage, making it 3 to 0.

Vasco did not give in and decreased to 3 to 2 with Figueiredo and Andrey in the sequence, at 36 and 37, respectively, but Vitinho, at 45, tried to end Cruzmaltina’s hope, ensuring the tricolor classification with 4 to 2 on the scoreboard. .