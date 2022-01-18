Copa SP: two games open the quarterfinals this Tuesday; see how to watch | junior soccer sp cup

The quarter-finals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior begin this Tuesday. Two games define the first semifinalists of the tournament: América-MG x Botafogo and Mirassol x Santos.

Both matches will be broadcast live on SporTV and will be monitored in real time on ge, with videos of goals and main shots. América-MG and Botafogo face each other at 19h, in Jaú. Mirassol and Santos face off at 9:30 pm in Araraquara.

The two winners will face each other in search of a spot in the final.

See below for more details on the games:

19:00 – América-MG x Botafogo (in Jaú, live on sportv)

It has been a Cup of strong emotions for Botafogo. In the three stages already played in the knockout stage, Alvinegro qualified on penalties after ties in normal time – against São José-RS, Taubaté and Resende. In six games in the tournament, they only won two, both in the group stage (in which they also lost one).

The reality of América-MG is not very different. Coelho also needed penalties to advance twice, in the second and third phases, against Athletico and Falcon-SE, respectively. But the round of 16 brought more relief: a 5-2 rout over Novorizontino, who had eliminated Grêmio in the previous stage.

21:30 – Mirassol x Santos (in Araraquara, live on sportv)

Santos’ shirt is heavier, but Mirassol’s campaign is impressive. The team from the interior of São Paulo arrives for the quarter-final duel with 100% success. There are five wins in five games, with 21 goals scored and four conceded. In the last match, the strength was evident: a 5-1 rout over Bahia.

Santos also has a steady walk. In the five matches he played, he only didn’t win one, in the third phase, when he had to go to penalties against Ferroviária. In the round of 16, it went through another strong revealer of talent, Fluminense, with a 2-1 victory.

Both goals were scored by Lucas Barbosa, who ran the risk of not facing Mirassol, but was released by the Paulista Federation, which recognized an error in identifying a yellow card on the scoresheet.

