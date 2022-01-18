Corinthians announces Diego Siston’s departure from under-20

Corinthians announced, late this Monday afternoon, the departure of coach Diego Siston from the command of the under-20 team. The team was eliminated last Friday by Resende in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, when he was looking for a spot in the round of 16 of the competition.

In a statement, the club announced that the decision was taken by the Grassroots Football Board and that it will soon announce the replacement for the position. Still, the alvinegro thanked “for the services provided and wishes success in the continuity of his career”.

Siston was announced as coach of the Corinthians under-20 team in the middle of last year, in July 2021, after a good performance at Vasco.

However, on Friday, Timãozinho was defeated 2-1 by Resende, with a goal scored at the end of the game in the third phase of Copinha, motivating the coach’s dismissal.

Check out the full note:

