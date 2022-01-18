Corinthians announces signing of left-back Bruno Melo on loan | Corinthians

Corinthians announced on Monday the signing of left-back Bruno Melo. The 29-year-old player belongs to Fortaleza and arrives at Timão on loan until the end of the year.

– I am very happy to be here. I’ve played against Corinthians here and it’s very difficult to have the crowd against them. Now, I will do my best with the support of Fiel and, together with my teammates, we will go in search of the goals of the season – said Bruno Melo, to the club’s official website.

See too:

+ With Diego Costa free, Timão wants to advance in the hiring of shirt 9

+ Corinthians scores training game before debut in Paulistão

1 of 2 Bruno Melo signed a contract with Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Bruno Melo signed a contract with Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

This is Corinthians’ second signing for 2022. Until then, the club had only announced the arrival of midfielder Paulinho. In the coming days, Timão can also confirm the goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, and the defender Robson Bambu, who belongs to Nice, from France.

The hiring of Bruno Melo had the approval of Timão’s technical commission, which sees him as a player with a “piano carrier” style and who can play in different positions, such as fullback, defender and even defensive midfielder.

The low cost was another reason that made Corinthians interested in the business.

Bruno Melo has a link with Fortaleza until the end of 2023.

Initially, he arrives to compete for position with Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton. However, in recent days, coach Sylvinho has chosen him as a defender on the left.

Fortaleza president talks about Bruno Melo: “Biggest side in Fortaleza’s history”