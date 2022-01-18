Corinthians announces the signing of Bruno Melo

Corinthians officially announced the signing of left-back Bruno Melo. The player arrives on loan from Fortaleza and has a contract until the end of 2022. He is the second reinforcement of Timão for the season – before him, the club announced and already presented the midfielder Paulinho.

“I am very happy to be here. I’ve played against Corinthians here and it’s very difficult to have the crowd against them. Now, I will do my best with the support of Fiel and, together with my teammates, we will go in search of the goals of the season”, commented the athlete.

Bruno, it is worth mentioning, was already included in the official materials of Corinthians, and had his participation confirmed in the training game against Internacional de Limeira, this Sunday. He played as a defender in the reserve team, partnering with Raul Gustavo. The left side, his original position, was with Lucas Piton, in the starting team, with and Fábio Santos, in the reserve team.

Formed by Fortaleza himself, holder of his pass, Bruno Melo played in smaller teams in Ceará, until returning to his former club in 2015. At Fortaleza, he won the Série B, the Copa do Nordeste and five Ceará Championships. – see below a video with his bids for Fortaleza and get to know the new Corinthians reinforcements.

For the former club, Bruno Melo played in 210 opportunities, accumulating 29 goals and 14 assists. This week, he was named the greatest left-back in the club’s history by Marcelo Paz, current president of Fortaleza.

See the official announcement of Corinthians

reproduction

See more at: Corinthians, Mercado da bola and Bruno Melo.