Corinthians Escalaes indicate dispute for two spots between trendy trio in the middle

Renato Augusto, Paulinho and Giuliano vying for two spots in Corinthians midfield. This is what Corinthians’ lineups indicate in the training game against Internacional de Limeira, last Sunday, at CT Joaquim Grava, leaving three of the biggest stars of the squad in a high-level dispute internally.

In the match, the starting team had Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan. That is, Sylvinho continues to think of a team with a midfielder in front of the defense, two midfielders, two wingers and a striker, as it was in 2021.

Giuliano and Paulinho performed this role, but there is a catch: Renato Augusto, who had fewer days of preparation because of Covid-19, was not available for the duel. The team’s main player last year, shirt 8 is certainly not seen as an alternate by the commander.

That is, except for an unexpected lineup by Renato from the beginning of the matches as first midfielder, a situation that happened in a few seconds of the last Brazilian, he will fight for a spot with Giuliano and Paulinho in the sector.

It is worth remembering that Sylvinho has already stated that ndoes not intend to use Paulinho as the first midfielder and Giuliano, even with last year’s turnover, never played this role for Timão.

Another option already used in 2021 is that of Renato as a centre-forward, but this alternative has suffered so much criticism that it seems just part of the past. Gustavo Mantuan was chosen in the training game, with Luan in the reserve, while Jô recovers from Covid-19.

Added to this is the fact that Corinthians is openly looking for a number 9 for 2022, someone who is enough to be the holder of the sector. That is, the coaching staff does not intend to use one of their midfielders permanently.

The clearest picture will be on Wednesday, in a new training match, this time against Audax. Both Renato Augusto and Willian should already be available, leaving the doubt in the air about which path will be chosen by Sylvinho.

