Corinthians fans are divided in the repercussion of Bruno Melo’s announcement; see tweets

Corinthians announced on Monday afternoon the hiring of left-back Bruno Melo. At the same time, the fans reflected on the new name of the club and shared their expectations about it.

Bruno Melo arrived at the Parque São Jorge club on a season-long loan. With Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton with options for the position, many fans saw the hiring as unnecessary. He also had to say that this arrival takes up space for young people from the base – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, there were those who looked at the reinforcement with good eyes. In addition to fans who bet that Bruno Melo “will shut up a lot of people”, some said that the athlete’s non-ownership would be a big mistake.

Bruno Melo, it is worth remembering, was officially announced by the club only this Monday, but he had already had his contract confirmed by Duilio. Last Sunday, inclusive, the athlete participated in the team’s training game against Inter de Limeira. Recently, in a poll by Meu Timão, most of the fans disapproved of the athlete’s arrival.

Check out some tweets about the hiring of Bruno Melo

what the fuck in pic.twitter.com/HoyM6QYksc — Gomes DiMarola🎲 (@gomesxl_) January 17, 2022

Bruno Melo: We can only hope, but the signing makes no sense. Corinthians does not need a left-back to compose the squad. You need a left-back to start. However, the hiring is made to measure, as it does not generate friction with the decadent holder. — “Call me what you want. Incompetent, no”… (@cesaramferreira) January 17, 2022

Bruno Melo will shut up a lot of people you can trust — Edu Guedes ˢᶜᶜᵖ 🦅 (@edu_pales) January 17, 2022

With all due respect to the athlete Bruno Melo, but he doesn’t have a level for Corinthians. I hope you shut my mouth, but I can’t… — 🏗Gil Butler 🦅 (@gilzin777) January 17, 2022

Fábio Santos’ contract runs until the end of the year, but he can stop earlier, it can happen even though he played practically the entire last season, he is already a player in the final phase of his career.

The hiring of Bruno Melo, in my view, meets this. — Pe Bizarria (@PeBizarria) January 17, 2022

We borrow Éderson

You come with Bruno Melo

🤷‍♂️🤡🤦‍♂️ — Corinthians (@israelrealparke) January 17, 2022

If Bruno Melo is not a starter in place of Fábio Santos, it will be Sylvio’s biggest mistake at Corinthians https://t.co/Fx8Eq7Oi3P — João Carlos Leão (@joaozis) January 17, 2022

Let’s see if Bruno Melo is good let’s give him confidence and show him what he knows welcome to the biggest in Brazil 😎⚽⚽⚽ https://t.co/pvGaGImOmw — Thiago Mesquita (@ThiagoA50846660) January 17, 2022

I was reflecting a little on Bruno Melo’s arrival SAME level player as Avelar, maybe better, maybe worse, but nothing too different. The difference is that one came from Europe and speaks 4 languages, the other was already in Brazil If Bruno had come from Europe, he wouldn’t have been so rejected. https://t.co/3CkMCjPi7v — Rodrigo Xavier ⚫️⚪️ (@Rodrigo_Xavier_) January 17, 2022

