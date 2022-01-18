Corinthians fans are divided in the repercussion of Bruno Melo’s announcement; see tweets

Corinthians announced on Monday afternoon the hiring of left-back Bruno Melo. At the same time, the fans reflected on the new name of the club and shared their expectations about it.

Bruno Melo arrived at the Parque São Jorge club on a season-long loan. With Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton with options for the position, many fans saw the hiring as unnecessary. He also had to say that this arrival takes up space for young people from the base – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, there were those who looked at the reinforcement with good eyes. In addition to fans who bet that Bruno Melo “will shut up a lot of people”, some said that the athlete’s non-ownership would be a big mistake.

Bruno Melo, it is worth remembering, was officially announced by the club only this Monday, but he had already had his contract confirmed by Duilio. Last Sunday, inclusive, the athlete participated in the team’s training game against Inter de Limeira. Recently, in a poll by Meu Timão, most of the fans disapproved of the athlete’s arrival.

