Corinthians meets opponent for debut in the unprecedented Brazilian Women’s Supercup

Corinthians officially begins its 2022 season with the Supercopa do Brasil Feminina, a tournament that will have its first edition this year. On the afternoon of this Monday, Timão met, by drawing, its first opponent in the competition and will have a classic to open the year.

The team led by Arthur Elias debuts in the tournament against Palmeiras. The field command belongs to Corinthians. This is because the regulation provides that the Federation team best placed in the CBF ranking has the right to play at home. In this case, the two teams are from the same Federation, which leads the decision to the individual performance of clubs: Timão is the national leader in this regard.

The CBF, it is worth remembering, has not yet released the official start date of the competition. However, the basic table predicts the first phase of the Supercup on the 6th of February.

The Supercup is played in three phases, all of which are eliminatory. In each of the phases, the teams face each other in single games and whoever wins within 90 minutes advances. In the event of a tie, the match will be decided on penalties.

The draw also outlines the next possible clashes. Thus, if they beat Palmeiras and pass the stage, Corinthians will have the winner of the duel between Internacional and Real Brasília.

Check all competition games

Gremio x Cruzeiro

Flamengo x Esmac

Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Internacional vs Real Brasilia

