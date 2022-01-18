Corinthians official admits ‘waiting’ for Diego Costa and rules out Arthur Cabral

In the early hours of Tuesday, members of the board of Corinthians spoke again about the team’s new striker. In an interview with Arena SBT, Alessandro Nunes and Roberto de Andrade gave more details of the negotiations with names like Diego Costa and Arthur Cabral.

The player who seems to be closest to Parque São Jorge at the moment is the Spanish-Brazilian, since he is free on the market. According to Roberto de Andrade, the club’s football director, Timão is “waiting” for Diego Costa.

“We didn’t talk to Diego, he resigned yesterday, according to what I read in the press. We’re quiet in our corner. If the businessman wants to talk, let’s talk, but we won’t look for anyone. What counts is the athlete’s willingness to play for the club. ‘Do you want to play for Corinthians?’ If the answer is yes, let’s talk”, summarized the director.

“So far, we haven’t talked to him. Anything can happen, we’re waiting for him to express himself… if he wants to stay in Brazil, if he wants to go to Europe, there are details. We’re waiting for the businessman to call. We’re waiting”, he concluded.

Finally, the name of Arthur Cabral, who is in Basel, Switzerland, was also discussed in the program. Roberto de Andrade, however, denied any kind of conversation and explained that it would be a very high investment for the club at the moment.

“No. It’s a form of purchase that we have to acquire the athlete’s rights and it’s a high value that doesn’t fit in our pocket. That’s why we didn’t go after it”, concluded the leader.

